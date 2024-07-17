Xcel Energy truck crashes into Hennepin Avenue business

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say an Xcel Energy truck crashed into a Minneapolis business, causing a partial collapse late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before noon at 700 Hennepin Avenue East when the truck driver overcorrected while driving through road construction, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Xcel Energy says the driver hit the passenger side of the vehicle on a newly installed concrete base structure, which sent the truck into the building — home to Supply Studio.

One person was inside the building at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported, police say.

Xcel Energy truck crashed into a building on Hennepin Avenue East WCCO

The truck will remain pending an assessment from the city's engineering staff about the structural integrity of the building, according to a statement from Xcel. Hennepin Avenue in front of the building will be closed until the truck is removed.

Minneapolis police say the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.