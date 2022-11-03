Woman shot while in her car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.
Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m.
Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.
The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.