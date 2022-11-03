Watch CBS News
Woman shot while in her car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.

Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. 

Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

