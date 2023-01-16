Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say that a woman was transported to the hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 26th Street West and Lyndale Avenue South.

Responders found the woman on the ground. They believe she was standing outside of her own vehicle when she was struck by another vehicle, which continued on without stopping.

The city police department and forensic scientists processed the scene and have collected evidence.

It's not clear what condition the victim, who was not identified, is currently in.

No one is currently in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.