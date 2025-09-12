Woman injured in south Minneapolis shooting, police say
A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in south Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.
Police say it happened on the 3000 block of 15th Avenue South around 12:28 p.m. Officers responded to the area after hearing reports of a shooting and found a woman with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
Investigators say a group of people in a nearby alley were in an altercation that turned into shots being fired. According to police, the shooter left the area after the incident.
Officials say a woman was arrested and booked on warrants unrelated to Friday's shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.