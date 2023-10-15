Woman injured in St. Cloud accidental shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police in St. Cloud say a 49-year-old woman is in the hospital after an accidental shooting.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 1:50 a.m. Sunday to an apartment parking lot on the 1200 block of St. Germain East.

"Officers arrived on the scene and found a 49-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her hip area," police said.

Police recovered a gun at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Details on the shooting are limited, but police say it appears it was accidental.

An active investigation is ongoing.