Watch CBS News
Crime

MPD: 4 injured in downtown Minneapolis drive-by shooting

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate incident in downtown overnight
Minneapolis police investigate incident in downtown overnight 00:16

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis are investigating a downtown shooting overnight that injured four people.

According to police, the shooting was reported at 12:11 a.m. near the 400 block of Third Avenue North. Police say preliminary reports determined two male victims and two female victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the incident, which happened outside a music venue.

Police say the shots came from a vehicle.

snapshot-2023-10-15t115858-867.jpg
WCCO

Three of the victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance while another male victim took himself to Hennepin Healthcare.

No arrests have been announced and the investigation continues. 

First published on October 15, 2023 / 12:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.