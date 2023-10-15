MPD: 4 injured in downtown Minneapolis drive-by shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis are investigating a downtown shooting overnight that injured four people.
According to police, the shooting was reported at 12:11 a.m. near the 400 block of Third Avenue North. Police say preliminary reports determined two male victims and two female victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the incident, which happened outside a music venue.
Police say the shots came from a vehicle.
Three of the victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance while another male victim took himself to Hennepin Healthcare.
No arrests have been announced and the investigation continues.
