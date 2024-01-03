Watch CBS News
Woman in her 80s, 2 dogs rescued from Minneapolis house fire

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department rescued a woman in her 80s from a burning home on Wednesday.

According to the department, firefighters responded to a blaze at a house on the 4400 block of Blaisdell Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the home and a woman was calling for help from a second-floor window. Firefighters used a ladder and rescue webbing to get her down due to "minimal mobility," the department said. She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Crews also rescued two dogs from the house before extinguishing the fire.

