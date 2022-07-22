Woman severely injured after being hit by train in Delano

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.

Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.

Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.

Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.