22-year-old woman found dead inside Richfield apartment, police say

New laws taking effect July 1 in Minnesota, and more headlines

A woman was found dead inside her Richfield, Minnesota, apartment following a welfare check last month, according to police.

The Richfield Police Department said a welfare check was requested around 9 a.m. on June 17 at an apartment building on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.

The woman's parents told police their daughter did not report to work and had not been heard from, according to a press release from police.

Authorities say officers found 22-year-old Kayli Arseth dead inside her apartment.

Officers reported signs of a struggle and the victim shot, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.