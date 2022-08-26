Woman found dead following North St. Paul apartment fire

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A death investigation is underway in North St. Paul following an apartment fire Thursday evening.

According to police, emergency crews responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East.

The body of a deceased woman was found inside the apartment.

"Based on the preliminary investigation there does not appear to be any risk to the public," police said in a release.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.