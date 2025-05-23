Man charged with murder after woman found shot to death on abandoned Jordan property

Authorities believe they have found the man responsible for fatally shooting a woman and leaving her body at an abandoned property south of the Twin Cities in January.

The Jordan Police Department said Friday a 41-year-old man is in custody in Le Sueur County on unrelated charges and will be moved to the Scott County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing, police said.

The woman, whom police identified as 46-year-old Tabitha Renee Justice, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at 230 Quaker Ave. in Jordan, Minnesota, on Jan. 28. She had been reported missing earlier that day.

The property on which Justice was found belongs to Bobby & Steve's Auto Shop, Scott County court records show. A spokesperson for the company said it was being rented out.

Ashlei Lambert, a friend of Justice for at least 10 years, said friends had been looking for Justice since before Christmas. Justice was beautiful, funny and moved from Florida to Minnesota to be with her children and her grandchildren, Lambert said.

"I just know that here in Florida, all of our friends are praying for justice for Tabitha, because hearing that she was shot in the head is absolutely disturbing," Lambert said. "To know that she was left behind like a piece of garbage is absurd."

Jordan is about 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

