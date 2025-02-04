Woman found shot to death on abandoned property in Jordan

Trump opens antisemitism investigation at U of M, and more headlines

JORDAN, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head south of the Twin Cities a week ago.

The woman was reported missing on Jan. 28, according to the Jordan Police Department. Officers found her dead that day at an abandoned property at 230 Quaker Ave.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 46-year-old Tabitha Renee Justice and ruled her death a homicide.

Jordan police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Anyone with information about Justice's death is asked to contact Jordan police by calling 952-492-2009, using the Jordan Tips app or texting 847411.

Jordan is about 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis.