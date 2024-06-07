Woman attacked, robbed and carjacked midday at Bde Maka Ska

Minnesota woman is attacked, has car stolen at popular lake

MINNEAPOLIS — Shannah Henderson said she was walking from her parked car along Lagoon Avenue to Bde Maka Ska to go for just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

She was walking to the crosswalk at West Lake Street and East Bde Maka Ska Drive when she spotted two men, Henderson said.

"I turned to notice two guys were following me, one very close behind me wearing a bandana on his face and it startled me," said Henderson.

Shortly after, Henderson said they attacked.

"It was very terrifying," said Henderson. "I was yelling for help. 'Help me! Help me!'"

One of the suspects got away with Henderson's keys and stole her car. The other was captured by good Samaritans.

Police arrested an 18-year-old, according to a Minneapolis police report. That teenager could face carjacking charges. Police are still searching for the other young man.

Since the attack, Henderson said her car was found in North Minneapolis.

"There was no thinking, it was just all action," said Gabriel Miranda, Shift Supervisor at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen.

The captured suspect was nabbed with the help of Miranda, who works at the nearby lakeside restaurant.

"I went at him and grabbed him by his neck," said Miranda. "We ended up holding him down there until we could have the police come and finish the situation."

Henderson, an Instagrammer who focuses on local 'mocktails,' logged on to thank Miranda.

"Pimento on the Lake, your workers were amazing, they helped me when I yelled for help," she said in the video.

Henderson has a warning for women.

"I believe that I was cased and I want to warn women that when they park their car, look around you and make sure that no creepy man is watching where you're going, because I just don't want this to happen to anyone else," said Henderson.