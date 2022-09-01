Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman arrested following fatal trailer fire in Beltrami County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 1, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 1, 2022 01:16

CASS LAKE, Minn. -- Beltrami County officials are investigating after a fatal fire at a camping trailer near Cass Lake Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's department, the fire happened on the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast around 7 p.m.

The camping trailer was fully engulfed, authorities said. Once it was extinguished, human remains were found inside.

The identity of the person killed in the fire is still being determined.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman from Bena in connection with the incident.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 10:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.