Woman arrested following fatal trailer fire in Beltrami County

CASS LAKE, Minn. -- Beltrami County officials are investigating after a fatal fire at a camping trailer near Cass Lake Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's department, the fire happened on the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast around 7 p.m.

The camping trailer was fully engulfed, authorities said. Once it was extinguished, human remains were found inside.

The identity of the person killed in the fire is still being determined.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman from Bena in connection with the incident.