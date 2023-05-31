Wolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez says he's been diagnosed with early-stage gum disease

Alex Rodriguez reveals new health diagnosis Alex Rodriguez reveals he has been diagnosed with early-stage gum disease 07:09

Alex Rodriguez, former New York Yankee and current co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, revealed on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday that he was recently diagnosed with early-stage gum disease.

"Looks can be deceiving," he said, smiling. "I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease. And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of U.S. adults 30 and older have some form of gum disease, and it's even more common after the age of 65.

Rodriguez, has partnered with the health products company OraPharma to help raise awareness. He urged people to take care of their teeth and see their dentist.

Rodriguez dominated baseball for more than two decades -- hitting 696 career home runs, taking home three MVP awards and winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009. However, a PED scandal led to a year-long suspension for the player during his career.

Looking at the sport today, Rodriguez said, "This has been one of the best years in baseball over the last decade."

Rodriguez said last year that he was enjoying his transitions from baseball to basketball and from player to executive, and noted that he's still learning.

"It's all about the fans in Minnesota. I think they deserve a winner," Rodriguez said. "They deserve consistency, they deserve continuity. And I think across the board, we've seen that. ... If you're a fan, there's a lot to cheer for. There's a lot to be excited about. And I think when you can forecast predictability, it's good for the energy of the town."