With Minnesota in for a wintry mix the next few days, here's how to prepare

NEW ULM, Minn. – Minnesota is likely to see a mix of rain, snow and ice across the state the next few days, the NEXT Weather team predicts. That brings with it driving delays, cancellations of school activities and potential power outages.

It will be mostly quiet in the Twin Cities until Thursday, when snow is expected. Some parts of northern and western Minnesota might see foot of snow Tuesday. Southwestern Minnesota has an ice storm warning that could create slick roads and dangerous conditions.

MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays

That southwest part of the state's outlook is why Julie Rogers, coach of the New Ulm girls varsity basketball team, asked her athletes to come prepared Tuesday with both their uniform and practice gear. Their opponent in Fairmont will likely be getting hit by the winter weather, which could sideline the game.

One of their games was already canceled because of weather this season – earlier than usual, Rogers said. Some schools have closed Tuesday ahead of the storm.

"We hope Mother Nature settles down a little bit and things go smoothly," Rogers said. "It's something that we'll deal with. We're in Minnesota, it's gonna happen."

Rogers and the team are hoping for the best, but preparing the worst. The same goes for Xcel Energy, which has crews ready to roll in case there's power outages, said John Marshall, regional vice president for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Five of eight states where Xcel has customers will bear the brunt of a winter storm system affecting large swaths of the U.S. with as many as 16 million Americans under winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings. Xcel's power grid is pretty resilient, Marshall said, but there could be headaches if cars hit poles or heavy snow breaks branches that fall on power lines.

If power goes out, Xcel prioritizes the lines servicing the most people first, he added.

"There is some added immediacy and intensity in the winter times, wanting to make sure that both the electric or natural gas, if any is disrupted to get those restored as safely, as quickly as possible," Marshall said.

Experts recommend keeping flashlights, batteries, portable phone chargers, bottled water, non-perishable food items and more on hand if temperatures drop and power is lost. The Red Cross advises to never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home because of carbon monoxide risks.