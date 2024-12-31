3 found dead in central Wisconsin, police seek person "considered armed and dangerous"

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Wisconsin police investigating the deaths of three people, including two juveniles, were searching Tuesday for a person of interest who is "considered armed and dangerous."

The New Lisbon Police Department said the bodies of two juveniles and one adult were found Monday afternoon in a home in the small Wisconsin city located about 80 miles northwest of Madison.

Police said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post that they were searching for a 47-year-old man known to live in New Lisbon and said he is wanted by Wisconsin Probation and Patrol.

"Law enforcement asks that if seen, do not confront or approach him and contact 911," police said in their update.

New Lisbon police said that on Sunday night the Juneau County Sheriff's Office was contacted for help locating a missing child. Police said the child had been picked up in Monroe County and was last seen with the man in question.

New Lisbon police learned on Monday of a second missing child from the city.

Police did not say whether the two juveniles found dead in New Lisbon were the ones reported missing, nor did they say what the man's relationship was to the three deceased people.

A Juneau County dispatcher said Tuesday that New Lisbon police had shared all the available information on the investigation on its Facebook page.