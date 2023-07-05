Watch: Wisconsin police officer rushes into burning barn to rescue cows
STURGEON BAY, Wis. -- A Wisconsin police officer is being called a hero after racing into a burning barn to rescue three cows.
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department shared video of the incident, which happened in June.
The officer saw the black smoke and knew he had to react quickly. He was able to open the gate and lead the cows out of the barn.
Authorities say everyone is safe.
