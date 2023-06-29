In one southern Minnesota county, businesses are going hog-wild for pig statues

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. -- From "HAMilton" to "Paisley Pork." There are dozens of pigs with creative names located throughout Martin County.

"Martin County is the pork capitol of the state," said Jeff Rouse.

It's a sense of pride, 10 miles from the Iowa border. And if you don't believe in the power of pigs, just take a stroll through downtown Fairmont.

Rouse is used to bad pork puns. He's one of the people behind this pig invasion.

"Garbo! That's my pig! Was the first one in the county," said Rouse.

As in famous actress Greta Garbo. About a year and a half ago, Rouse and others got the idea to put 400-pound concrete pigs in front of businesses as a way to promote the stores, the pork industry, and local artists.

"We knew from the beginning this would be popular and people would like it. However, when we started seeing the artwork that was done on these hogs, they took it to another level," said Rouse.

Twenty Martin County artists painted the swine to represent the businesses they stand in front of. Even though these pigs don't make a sound, they still speak volumes.

"It turned out pretty good, actually. Whoever painted it did an amazing job," said Noe Juarez, who runs El Agave Mexican Restaurant.

The pig in front of Juarez's restaurant is Chuleta, which means "pork chop" in Spanish.

Half a block away from the restaurant is the opera house.

"So our pig's name is Nicholas. For a long time the Fairmont Opera House was known as the Nicholas Theater," said Blake Potthoff of the Fairmont Opera House.

Their pig is decorated in performing arts and has a "Phantom of the Opera" mask.

"For us it's kind of a mascot, you know. It's a quiet representation of not just the county but who we are, and they'll sit out in front of the facility for as long as they last," said Blake.

And every few months, new pigs are born. David Hasselhog is now one of 20 pigs in downtown Fairmont. And one of 72 currently on display throughout the county. This tradition started in Fairmont but spread to other communities in Martin County - including the little town of Trimont.

"We had no idea that we could grow it into what it is today," said Rouse.

"I feel like it adds a lot. It adds something different to see and look at," said Kiley Talamantes, Fairmont resident.

It's a county that loves their pigs, even if these will never turn into bacon.

"People are taking road trips to Martin County to take a tour of the pigs," said Rouse. "The county is going hog wild. It's like, incredible."

SVJ Creative Designs out of Kellogg builds the concrete pigs. Each one has a QR Code you scan to learn more about the pig and the business it represents.

They will have 101 concrete pigs in the county by the end of the year, but there is demand for more.