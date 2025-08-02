Watch CBS News
Wisconsin officials confirm first measles cases of the year

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services confirmed nine cases of measles in Oconto County on Saturday, the first cases the state has seen this year.

The Wisconsin DHS said all the cases were exposed to a common source while traveling out of state. They are currently working to notify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus. The DHS says there is no public point of exposure and risk to the community remains low. 

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, and in some cases can cause severe infections in the lungs and brain that can lead to cognitive issues, deafness or death. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and full body rash.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, there have been five cases so far this year. In June, a child with measles visited the Mall of America. 

The Center of Disease Control released new data on Thursday showing that vaccination coverage for MMR — which includes measles — dropped among kindergartners during the 2024-2025 school year. Vaccinations decreased in more than half of states. 

CBS reported in late June that measles cases hit a 30 year high. There was also a confirmed case in New Jersey and a possible outbreak in Colorado

