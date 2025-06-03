Unvaccinated child with measles visited Mall of America, exposing patrons, health officials warn

Officials say families could have been exposed to measles at the Mall of America because of an unvaccinated child.

That unvaccinated child from Dakota County is one of two new measles cases reported in the state. The other case is an adult in Washington County who was exposed while traveling.

Health officials say the child was not vaccinated and could have exposed others while at the theme park inside the Mall of America on the evening of May 24.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

"It is spread by talking and laughing and singing," explained MDH's Director of Infectious Disease Jessica Hancock-Allen. "And unfortunately, it can hang out in the air and infect others for up to two hours, even after that infectious child, in this case, leaves that airspace. Which is the reason that we're out here really warning the public."

Hancock-Allen said the disease is potentially deadly, noting it can cause very high fevers.

"It can be super miserable. It can cause brain swelling. Pneumonia," she said. "We had 70 cases in MInnesota in 2024. 40% of those cases ended up in the hospital and rarely, but it can cause death."

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and full body rash.

Measles cases are on the rise. MDH blames declining vaccination rates: in 2019, more than 92% of Minnesota kindergarteners were fully vaccinated. In 2024, that number had decreased to 87%.

"Ultimately I am safe and they are safe because we are choosing to vaccinate, but it does pose a significant risk, the less people that are vaccinated for it," said Alexander Vechensky, who has two daughters.

While the unvaccinated child with measles visited the Mall of America on May 24, symptoms may not exhibit themselves until May 31 through June 14.

"Providing a clean safe environment is a priority to us, as we have extensive daily sanitation protocols for all rides, food services, and Mall common areas," the Mall of America said in a statement.

So far this year, the U.S. has reported 1,088 cases of measles, with more than 720 in Texas alone.