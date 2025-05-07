Two missing teens in Willmar haven't been seen since Monday, police say

Authorities in central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding two teenagers who haven't been seen since Monday.

Angel Perez-Ortiz, 16, and Brianna Marie Holland, 15, were last seen together leaving the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest in Willmar on Monday shortly after 5 p.m., the Willmar Police Department said.

Perez-Ortiz is described as 5-foot-7 and weighs 170 pounds. He has curly dark brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark pants and a black True Religion hoodie, police say.

Officials say Holland is 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds, with long straight brown and red hair. She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black shorts, according to police.

Anyone with information about the two is asked to call Willmar police at 320-235-2244.