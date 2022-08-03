Watch CBS News
Wild

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov returns to Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is back in the State of Hockey.

Concerns over his whereabouts began last month, when an international report stated he bought a fake military ID to skip out on his service in Russia. 

It's still unclear what, if anything, happened.

The team said Kaprizov returned to Minnesota Tuesday and will continue his offseason training here. Training camp begins Sept. 21.

