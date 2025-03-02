Watch CBS News
Sports

Minnesota Wild snap three-game losing streak in win over Boston Bruins

/ AP

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of March 2, 2025
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of March 2, 2025 01:45

Frederick Gaudreau scored the game's only goal and Filip Gustavsson stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 on Sunday.

Gustavsson posted his fourth shutout of the season, his first since Jan. 4 against Carolina. The Wild snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves as the Bruins lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Gaudreau got Minnesota on the board at 5:01 of the second period when he set up in front of the net and redirected Marcus Johansson's shot from the high slot past Swayman.

Bruins: Boston played without captain and second-leading scorer Brad Marchand, who left with an upper-body injury in Saturday's victory over Pittsburgh. The team did not share a timeline for Marchand's return, but it can't come soon enough for a Bruins squad in a tough battle for a playoff spot.

Wild: Minnesota's offense also continued to struggle with superstar Kirill Kaprizov among its many injured players. But the Wild's penalty kill went 2 for 2 and the defense kept Boston from creating many quality scoring opportunities.

The Bruins pulled Swayman with 1:44 to go, but the Wild were able to run out the clock without allowing a tying goal.

Boston's David Pastrnak saw his 17-game point streak snapped in the shutout.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, when the Bruins host Nashville and the Wild visit Seattle.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.