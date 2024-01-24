Wild Rumpus under new ownership after employees come together to purchase it

Wild Rumpus starts new chapter under new ownership

MINNEAPOLIS — A nationally renowned bookstore in the Linden Hills neighborhood is starting a new chapter with familiar faces.

The small purple door at Wild Rumpus catches your attention, the smell of hundreds of books greets you at the door, but you quickly see this isn't your ordinary bookstore.

"People come in expecting to find really great books but also be able to pet a cat, see some chinchillas and birds," said Timothy Otte.

After three decades, founding owner Collette Morgan was ready to retire, but adamant about selling to someone with passion and experience.

Morgan took a unique route to find new management.

"She said I'm open to an offer from staff so some of us got together, and said, 'Do you think we could do this?'" said Otte.

Otte isn't new to the magical experience inside Wild Rumpus.

"I've been coming here most of my life," Otte smiled.

Since a young boy, Otte would come to read books at the store, three years ago he began working as a bookseller and now he's a co-owner.

Jessica Fuentes was ready to make her dream of owning a bookstore come true.

Four booksellers are now bookshop owners.

"We kind of balance one another out," Otte said. "It's big shoes to fill and it's such an important legacy that she's had," Fuentes added. "It really means a lot that she trusts us to continue the legacy on."

A legacy filled with animals and connecting the community one book at a time.

The four owners of Wild Rumpus say they don't plan to change much and build on the foundation.