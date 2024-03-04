Who can vote in the 2024 Minnesota Primary? What to know about Tuesday's election

MINNEAPOLIS — Democrats, Republicans and Independents are gearing up for the 2024 Minnesota Presidential Primary. But who can vote?

WCCO breaks down everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

Who is eligible to vote in Minnesota?

Anyone who is registered to vote in Minnesota can vote on Super Tuesday. Not sure of your status? You can find it on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website. If you haven't registered yet, you can do so at your polling place on Super Tuesday. You must be at least 18 years of age by March 5 to vote.

What political parties are involved in the primary?

Candidates for Minnesota's three major political parties — Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), Legal Marijuana Now Party and Republican Party of Minnesota — will be involved in Tuesday's primary.

Are all parties on the same ballot?

No, each party will have its own ballot.

Can Democrats vote in the Republican primary and vice versa?

Minnesota voters aren't required to declare party affiliation, so they can choose one of the three major party ballots for voting. However, a list of voters for a specific party ballot will be sent to the party's chair.

Can Independents vote in the Minnesota primaries?

Yes, but they must choose from one of the three major party ballots.

What races are on the primary ballot?

Only presidential candidates are on the ballots. However, some candidates dropped out of the race after parties submitted their lists to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. Here's how the individual ballots break down:

DFL Party

President Joe Biden

Eban Cambridge

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Jason Palmer

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips

Cenk Uygur

Marianne Williamson

The DFL ballot will also include an "uncommitted" option. Michigan's primary ballot also featured that option, which 13% of voters — more than 100,000 people — selected in protest of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Republican Party

Chris Christie (no longer running)

Ron DeSantis (no longer running)

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy (no longer running)

Donald Trump

Legal Marijuana Now Party

Edward Forchion

Krystal Gabel (still on the ballot, but withdrew her candidacy)

Rudy Reyes

Dennis Schuller

Vermin Supreme

According to the Minnesota Secretary Of State's Office, the only major party approved to have a write-in candidate this primary is the Legal Marijuana Now Party. Their choice? Musician Willie Nelson.