How to vote in the Minnesota primary

MINNEAPOLIS — Voters in Minnesota will be heading to the polls for the 2024 presidential primary on Super Tuesday. WCCO will have full results from the 2024 primary as votes are tabulated.

If you're not quite sure how to vote in the primary, here's what you need to know.

Check your voter registration status in Minnesota

If you're unsure whether or not you're already registered, or would like to see the status of your recent registration, you can do so on the Secretary of State website.

Find your polling place for the 2024 Minnesota primary

To find your polling place, enter your address into the SOS's Polling Place Finder.

Bring everything you need if you're voting in person

If your voter registration is current and active, you won't need to bring identification. If you need to register or update the registration, you'll need to bring proof of residence before you vote.

Go to your Minnesota polling place within voting hours

For state and federal elections, polling hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, in a town with less than 500 residents, polling places are not required to open until 10 a.m. That being said, most polling places choose to open at 7 a.m.

If needed, register to vote at your polling location

You can always register when you arrive to vote. You'll need to bring at least one proof of residence. These include an identification card with your current name and address, photo ID and a document with current name and address, a college student ID with a housing list and more. You can also print out a factsheet with a list of what's required to register in person.

Know what's on your ballot in the Minnesota primary

In order to be an informed voter you'll need to know what'll be on your ballot. A sample ballot provided by SOS shows the list of candidates and ballot questions you'll be voting on. In order to get your sample ballot, you'll need to supply your zip code or county.