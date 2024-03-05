Minnesota has same-day voter registration. Here's how to register to vote today to cast your primary ballot.

MINNEAPOLIS — Registration is available in Minnesota for same-day voting for the 2024 Presidential Primary. Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

Do you have to register to vote at a specific polling place in Minnesota?

Yes, voters seeking same-day registration must do so at their designated polling place.

How to register to vote on primary day in Minnesota

If you haven't registered yet, you can do so at your polling place on Super Tuesday. You must be at least 18 years of age by March 5 to vote.

What to bring to register to vote on primary day in Minnesota

Voters must bring one proof of residence to register on Super Tuesday. Here are the seven options listed on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website:

1. IDs with current name and address

A valid Minnesota driver's license, learner's permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these

A tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature

2. A photo ID (OK if expired) and a document with current name and address

For photo IDs:

Driver's license, state ID or learner's permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. military or veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

For approved documents, pick either a bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for:

Phone, TV or internet

Solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water

Banking or credit card

Rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

3. A registered voter who can confirm your address

"A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as 'vouching.' A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters. You cannot vouch for others if someone vouched for you."

4. College student ID with housing list

"Colleges and universities that enroll students accepting state financial aid must send election officials a student housing list. If you are on the list, show your college photo ID to complete your registration."

5. Valid registration in the same precinct

"If you are registered in the precinct but changed names or moved within the same precinct, you only need to tell the election judge your previous name or address."

6. Notice of Late Registration

"If you registered to vote within 20 days of the election, you may get a Notice of Late Registration in the mail. Bring it with you and use it as your proof of residence to register."



7. Staff person of a residential facility

"If you live in a residential facility, a staff person can go with you to the polling place to confirm your address. This is known as 'vouching.' A staff person can vouch for all eligible voters living in the facility. The staff person must prove their employment at the facility. There are several ways to do this, including by showing an employee badge."