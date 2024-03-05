What do you need to vote in Minnesota for the 2024 primary? Here's a checklist of what to bring today

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're heading to vote in Minnesota's 2024 presidential primary, here's what you'll need to bring in order to cast your ballot.

Minnesota has same-day registration, which means residents can sign up to vote on the same day as the election. Polling places are typically open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Here are guides for how to find your polling place, the hours that polling locations are open, and how to check to see if you're registered to vote. WCCO also has you covered if you need to know how to register to vote.

Do you need to bring you I.D. to vote in the Minnesota presidential primary?

If you are registered at your current polling location, and you have not moved or changed your name, you do not need to bring a form of identification to the polling place.

However, if you need to register to vote, you registered to vote within the last 20 days, or you need to update your registration, you will need to show proof or residence.

What to bring to register to vote at your polling location in Minnesota

If you need to register on election day, you must bring proof of residence, which can be any of the options listed below:

ID with current name and address:

Valid Minnesota driver's license, learner's permit or ID

Tribal ID

Photo ID in addition to a document with current name and address (Note, the ID can be expired, and the document can be shown on an electric device):

Driver's license, U.S. Passport, U.S. military or veteran ID, Tribal ID, college ID, or high school ID in addition to...

An eligible bill dated within 30 days of the election, residential lease valid through election day, or current student fee statement. For a full list of the accepted types of documents, click here.

If neither of these options is available to you, you can bring along a voter who is registered in your same precinct to "vouch" for you. This voter must sign an oath confirming your current address.

Additionally, students at colleges that enroll students who accept state financial aid can show their college photo ID.

If you registered to vote within the last 20 days and received a notice of late registration in the mail, you can bring that document to the polling location, and it will function as your proof of residence.

Residents who are registered to vote in the precinct but changed their name or moved within the same precinct only need to notify the election judge of their previous name or address.

What to do if someone makes you show unrequired documents at your polling location

If you believe that there has been an incident of election misconduct, discrimination, or voter intimidation, you can file a complaint with your county attorney's office.

WCCO will have full results from the 2024 primary as votes are tabulated.