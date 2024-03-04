Where is your polling place for the 2024 Minnesota primary? How to know where to vote today

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2024 Minnesota primary takes place on Super Tuesday, and if you're wondering where to vote, here's how to find the location of your polling place.

WCCO also has you covered if you need to know how to check your voter registration, how to register to vote and more.

How to find your Minnesota voting location

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State has a tool to find your polling place on its website. You'll need to enter your zip code or city and county, then your street address. Once you do so, the tool will show you where you vote, as well as what and when your next election is. The tool also has links to voting hours, maps to help you get to your polling place, ballot drop box locations and more.

Can you vote anywhere in Minnesota?

In Minnesota, you can only vote at your prescribed polling place on Election Day. If you are voting early, you need to find out where your in-person early voting location is.

Does your polling place change if you change your address?

Your polling place may change if you change your address. You'll need to update your voter registration with your new address, which you can do on the secretary of state's website. To double check your polling place, use the secretary of state's polling place finder.

Can you drop off your ballot at your polling place in Minnesota?

If you are voting by absentee ballot and have not yet returned yours by mail, do not bring it to your polling place. Absentee ballots need to be returned to the election office that sent your ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can find your county election office online, as well as additional ballot drop box locations. Make sure you only return your ballot to an approved location operated by the city or county in which you live.

Super Tuesday

Minnesota is one of 16 states holding a primary on Super Tuesday (March 5). Several states have already held primaries, and with incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump looking like early frontrunners, the 2024 election could be a rematch of 2020.

WCCO will have full results from the 2024 primary as votes are tabulated.