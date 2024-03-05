What's on Minnesota's presidential primary ballot for 2024? Here's what you're voting for today.

MINNEAPOLIS — Super Tuesday has arrived, and the latest CBS News campaign polls show Biden and Trump holding steady leads over their respective opponents.

Most polling sites in Minnesota open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, although towns with less than 500 residents are not required to open until 10 a.m. WCCO will have full results from the 2024 primary as votes are tabulated.

As polls open, voters may wonder what's going to be on their primary ballots. Here's a look at what the 2024 primary races involve, and what they don't.

Who is on the Minnesota presidential primary ballot for 2024?

Each participating major party will have a separate ballot for their presidential candidates. No non-major parties are involved in the primary voting. In Minnesota, the Legal Marijuana Now Party holds major party status in this cycle.

On paper, there are nine candidates running in the DFL race — including Rep. Dean Phillips — five candidates in the Republican primary race, and also five in the Legalize Marijuana Now race.

One other element of note is that the DFL ballot will also include the option to vote "uncommitted," which some voters in previous primaries in other states have used for the purpose of protesting incumbent President Joe Biden's policies in Israel and the Gaza Strip. "Uncommitted" was already slated to be on the Minnesota DFL presidential primary ballot before the group urged voters to challenge the White House in this way. In 2020, 2,600 people selected that option.

Are there any ballot proposals for the Minnesota presidential primary?

The Super Tuesday primary election pertains to presidential candidates only. There will be a fuller primary election Aug. 13, which will cover the remaining races that voters will weigh in on during the November general election.

Minnesotans will be able to vote early in person or by mail from June 28 through Aug. 12, prior to the actual primary election date. Similarly, general election voting will be open in person or by mail from Sept. 20 through Nov. 4.

Minnesota sample ballot for the 2024 primary

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has a sample ballot online for those seeking to preview it before hitting their polling place. You can enter your address at this link to see the names of candidates that will be on the ballot for your specific precinct.

