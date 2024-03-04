What are Minnesota voting hours for the 2024 primary? Here's when polls open and close tomorrow.

Minnesotans to head to polls on Super Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is one of 16 states Tuesday where voters will hit the polls to cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primary.

Several states have already held primaries, and with incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump looking like early frontrunners, the 2024 election could be a rematch of 2020.

WCCO will have full results from the 2024 primary as votes are tabulated. There are also resources on voter registration, polling locations and more.

Minnesota voters have had several options available to cast their ballots for weeks now with both absentee and in-person early voting opportunities, and on Election Day, polls will also be open. Here's what to know about the timing of the polls.

What time do polls open in Minnesota for 2024 primary voting?

Most polling sites in Minnesota open at 7 a.m. CT, but towns with less than 500 residents are not required to open until 10 a.m. CT. However, most choose to open at 7 a.m.

What time do polls close in Minnesota for 2024 primary voting?

All polling sites in Minnesota close at 8 p.m. CT. Voters who are in line when polls close can still vote.

What time did 2020 Minnesota primary results start coming in?

Results usually start coming in shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. CT but there can be some delay.

When did we know who won the 2020 Minnesota primary?

In 2020, the Minnesota DFL called Biden the winner of the Democratic presidential primary around 11:10 p.m. on election night, with 26 delegates. Final tallies were released the following day, showing Biden finished with 36 delegates, while challenger Bernie Sanders received 27.