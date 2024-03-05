Biden, Trump projected to win Minnesota presidential primary: Full results

MINNEAPOLIS — President Biden and Donald Trump are projected to win their parties' presidential primaries in Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.

Minnesota headed to the polls as part of Super Tuesday. With the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates in the balance, primary results are expected to reveal early election voting trends for 2024.

Minnesota is one of 16 states holding a primary March 5. Several states have already held primaries, and with incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump looking like early frontrunners, the 2024 election could be a rematch of 2020.

READ MORE: Super Tuesday 2024 live coverage as 16 states vote in today's primaries

Minnesota county-by-county primary results for 2024



These are the latest county-by-county results for such Minnesota primary races as the Republican and Democratic Party presidential candidates. Click here to see the results for the Minnesota Legal Marijuana Now Party, whose party platform calls for the legalization of hemp and marijuana, which were already legalized by the state legislature in 2023.

(If you do not see the interactive graphic above, click here for the alternate results page.)

National Super Tuesday map for 2024

If you'd like to explore the national Super Tuesday map, check it out below. (If you do not see the interactive graphic above, click here for the alternate national map.)

RELATED: Ready to vote in 2024? Here are the dates for Republican and Democratic primaries and caucuses, presidential election

What time did we know full results for the 2020 Minnesota primary?



While polls closed at 8 p.m., there may be a lag time for full results to filter in, depending on such factors as whether there were still people in line to vote at the top of the hour. Historically it takes longer for final results to be fully tallied in Minnesota's more populous counties.

RELATED: Who's running for president in 2024? Meet the candidates — and the ones who've dropped out

What time did we know who won the 2020 Minnesota primary?

Both the Republican and DFL races were decided within the first few hours of polls closing in 2020. Trump, who was the incumbent president that cycle, was declared the winner almost immediately, as he was running uncontested. Because the race was uncontested, the Associated Press did not immediately tabulate results.

The DFL race took a bit longer to clear up, as there were still a number of names in the mix, including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. In the end, eventual 2020 presidential winner Joe Biden was declared the winner at 11:10 p.m. Super Tuesday, with the Minnesota DFL saying the spread of delegates from this state would number 26 for Biden, 18 for Bernie Sanders, and five for Elizabeth Warren.