White Bear Lake community mourning Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, killed in Iranian strike

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, who was killed in the war with Iran, was a wife and mother of two. A day after hearing the unthinkable, the nation and her hometown are now grieving with her loved ones.

"I pray for them and I know everybody in the community is praying for them," said Lanny Smaagard, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Amor, who lived in White Bear Lake, was killed in Kuwait during an unmanned aircraft system attack, according to the federal government.

"I'd like to express my deepest condolences to the families and teammates of the extraordinary Americans who've been killed in action," Admiral Brad Cooper, for the U.S. Army, said.

It has left those in her zip code saddened, like Lanny Smaagard, who had two sons serve our country, just like Amor.

"Seeing that is a shock," said Smaagard. "That this family is going to have to absorb that loss and it's going to hurt."

Mayor Nicklawske ordered flags in White Bear Lake to be flown at half-staff, and released the following statement on Facebook:

"Our community is deeply saddened by the loss of Sergeant Nicole Amor, who gave her life in service to our nation. As a devoted wife, mother and neighbor, her absence will be felt by all who knew her. We also recognize the immense sacrifice her family has made and will continue to make. Her memory will be honored by our city and never forgotten. Our hearts go out to her loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time, and we stand ready to support them in the days ahead."

Commander Gary Carlberg of VFW Post 1782 says Amor wasn't a member of the post or the local American Legion, but that doesn't matter to them. He told WCCO they're working on ways to honor Amor and asks the community to pay attention to their Facebook page.

"This is not a time to discuss any politics, what got you in a war," said Carlberg. "This is about respect for the soldier and her family."

Amor was 39 years old. She was just days away from returning home to her family.