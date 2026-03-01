3 U.S. service members killed in military operation in Iran, CENTCOM says

The U.S. Central Command said Sunday that three American service members were killed and five others were seriously wounded as part of the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation in Iran.

"Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty," CENTCOM said in a post on social media. "Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.