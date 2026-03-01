Watch CBS News
Politics

3 U.S. service members killed in military operation in Iran, CENTCOM says

By
Caroline Linton
Associate Managing Editor, Politics
Caroline Linton is an associate managing editor on the political team for CBSNews.com. She has previously written for The Daily Beast, Newsweek and amNewYork.
Read Full Bio
Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

The U.S. Central Command said Sunday that three American service members were killed and five others were seriously wounded as part of the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation in Iran.

"Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty," CENTCOM said in a post on social media. "Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified."

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue