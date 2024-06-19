Justin Jefferson leads list of Minnesota Vikings ranked on Pete Prisco's 2024 Top 100

MINNEAPOLIS — CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has released his annual list of the 100 best players in the NFL, and a handful of current and former Minnesota Vikings made the list.

Prisco's top-ranked Viking won't surprise anyone, though his placement after an injury-shortened season may. The Vikings lost a pair of players who made the list, while adding one of Prisco's honorable mentions in free agency.

Read on for the full breakdown of Prisco's picks.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 31: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

No. 7: Justin Jefferson

Despite missing seven games last season due to injury, Jefferson holds on to the same spot he did on the 2023 version of Prisco's list. Jefferson topped 1,000 yards in only 10 games — a feat made even more impressive by the fact he totaled just 55 yards in the games immediately before and after his injury.

The 25-year-old superstar earned the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history from the Vikings this offseason.

Jefferson is the second-ranked wide receiver on the list, behind Miami's Tyreek Hill at No. 4.

Danielle Hunter #99 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after sacking Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Michael Owens

No. 35: Danielle Hunter

Hunter had a career year in Brian Flores' defense, notching 16.5 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss. Unfortunately, his stellar play put him out of the Vikings' price range in free agency. Hunter signed a deal with the Houston Texans, leaving a hole at pass rusher that Minnesota will try to fill with rookie Dallas Turner and free agent additions Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) rushes against Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

No. 54: Christian Darrisaw

Darrisaw rises two spots from last year's list, with Prisco noting his pass protection remains outstanding, but his run blocking needs work. Darrisaw, 25, is likely the next Viking in line for an extension.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 12: Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) spikes the football in celebration of his 28-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on November 12, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 67: T.J. Hockenson

Like Jefferson, Hockenson's season was hampered by injury. But he still caught 95 balls for 960 yards and (a career high) and five touchdowns. He's likely to miss the start of next season while recovering from ACL surgery, but when he returns, the Vikings will boast one of the best pass catching corps in the league with Jefferson, Hockenson and Jordan Addison.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after throwing a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

No. 98: Kirk Cousins

The Cousins era is over in Minnesota, but he went out playing some of his best ball. Before tearing his Achilles in week eight, Cousins had completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's now with the Atlanta Falcons, who are hoping the injury and Cousins' age (35) don't lead to a decline in play. Here's a fun fact for you: The Falcons actually drafted a replacement for Cousins before the Vikings did. Atlanta drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in April, while the Vikings took QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 10.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis / AP

Honorable mention: Aaron Jones

Jones defected to the Vikings after the Green Bay Packers cut him this offseason. The 29-year-old running back may not be the player he once was, but he was outstanding during Green Bay's playoff run, totaling 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns across two games. He and third-year back Ty Chandler will form a potent one-two punch for Minnesota.