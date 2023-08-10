Why Jordan Addison, Jaren Hall and others are worth watching in the Vikings preseason game

EAGAN, Minn -- The Vikings begin their preseason action Thursday night in Seattle at 9 p.m. These days, preseason games might be more about who is not playing than the guys who are.

That's definitely for the better. No one wants to see key players injured at any point, especially before the regular season begins.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell did not play starters last year in the preseason. That will also be the case, for the most part, this year.

That said, there is plenty to keep an eye on Thursday night.

Quarterback Jaren Hall

The Vikings selected Hall from BYU in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

If Hall or quarterback Nick Mullens must play significant time this season, the Vikings will be in big trouble.

However, keep an eye on the 25-year-old because the Vikings do not have a long-term quarterback penciled in.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) makes a pass as Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on in the background during Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on July 31, 2023 in Eagan, Minnesota. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kirk Cousins is playing out the last year of his contract.

The team and player said they won't discuss a potential contract extension until after this season.

There's a tiny chance Hall eventually becomes the Viking's future starting quarterback… So, you're saying there's a chance? He's a guy worth paying attention to tonight.

RELATED: 2023 Vikings training camp tracker: Follow the latest news and roster updates

Linebacker Ivan Pace

Pace is an undrafted rookie from Cincinnati.

He plays middle linebacker. He did not get picked in the draft likely because of his smaller frame at 5 feet, 11 inches.

Pace has reportedly done well at Vikings training camp. He started camp practicing with the number two defense and then progressed to running with the first team.

Sometimes training camp hype is just that -– hype. Other times, under-the-radar players make an impact at camp that carries over to meaningful games.

Not all impactful players are high draft picks.

The 230-pound linebacker might make some plays that excite the purple nation.

Even Harrison Smith, the longest-tenured Viking on the team, seems to think he's made quite the impression.

On Saturday, when asked by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero about younger players who might make an impact, Smith said, "I'll give you one under the radar: Ivan Pace. I think he'll show up on Seattle tape."

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith joined us to discuss Year 12, Brian Flores’ defense and an under-the-radar player to watch out for. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/L6YNm1n6cK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 5, 2023

Wide Receiver Jordan Addison

O'Connell said the Viking's first-round pick would play Thursday night. He probably won't be out there for more than a few series, but you can bet the Vikings will at least try to get a few balls thrown Addison's way.

Addison has impressed at training camp with his route running.

He will play a big part in this offense after the team parted ways with former Viking Adam Thielen over the offseason.

EAGAN, MN - MAY 12: Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini-camp at TCO Performance Center on May 12, 2023 in Eagan, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Every defensive game plan against the Vikings will focus on stopping Justin Jefferson, who was ranked second on the NFL top 100 list.

If Addison can beat man-to-man coverage, that will free up opportunities for the youngster. He can make life much easier for the Vikings' offense as a reliable option behind Jefferson.

Is this kicking battle legit?

Vikings fans are trying to figure out what to make of the kicking competition.

Incumbent kicker Greg Joseph, who by most measures had a strong season -- aside from missing six extra points -- is dueling it against rookie free agent Jack Podlesny.

Joseph has made 79% of his field goals in two years with the Vikings. He was 26 of 33 last season.

Podlesny kicked in college at Georgia. Last season, he was the SEC special teams player of the year.

On Tuesday, special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said, "In football, things always work themselves out. So we'll just keep going."

Matt Daniels discusses one of the ways he evaluates the Special Teams group. pic.twitter.com/StPG3Bg9rr — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 8, 2023

The Vikings would prefer to give all their kicking repetitions to one guy. The more reps the better, right? That alone tells us this competition is for real.

Joseph has the upper hand, and that's because he is a proven commodity.

The Vikings know what they have in him. He is accurate from within 40 yards, going 27 of 28 in such attempts last season.

From 50 or more, he was 4-10.

Podlesny only missed two extra points in his college career. However, he was only 54% from kicks over 40 yards at Georgia.

Watch Podlesny if the Vikings trot him out for a long attempt.