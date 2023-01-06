What happens to the money you don't use in your FSA?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Doctor's appointments, childcare, Tylenol--it all adds up. Many of us can pay for those things using money from a use-it-or-lose-it flex spending account.

But every year, 44% of people leave their money on the table. On average it's about $370 a person. So, what happens to the money you don't use? Good Question.

"We always hear you need to spend your FSA money before the end of the year, there's an important deadline coming up, you could lose out on hundreds of dollars, time is running out," said Nicky Brown, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs at Health Equity. "But for a lot of companies, that's not quite true."

Health Equity is one of the country's largest administrators of employee benefits. They process 3.2 million FSAs each year.

According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute database, about 36% of plans will give a grace period, 42% will let people roll a certain amount over, and 23% lose it at the end of the year.

Money you don't spend goes back to your company or your plan and the IRS has strict rules on how they can use it.

Many put that money to pay the administrative costs of the plan. Others might add it to an employee's FSA for the next year.

"It's not like the company can throw us a big part or give out bonuses," said Brown. "The IRS is very clear on what those monies can be used for."

Brown says tax-free money comes with limitations, so if you're looking to spend down, the IRS has a list.

"There's no shortage of expense to be able to use in a flex savings account," Brown said.

The experts say don't worry too much if you leave some money behind. Chances are with a tax-free account you've saved more than you've left behind.