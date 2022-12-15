Wet and heavy snowfall made for an unexpected "winter workout"

SHOREVIEW, Minn. -- Thursday's snow was unique because it was wet and heavy, which made clearing your driveway a little more challenging.

In Shoreview, Julie Langley spent her off day still very much working.

"Free exercise!," Langley said, as she shoveled her driveway for the second time before noon on Thursday.

Langley didn't mind the excuse to get outside though, when her wooded street looked like a winter wonderland.

"You wake up and look out and think, 'This is why we live here,'" said Langley.

Meghan Sipple had the assistance of an engine on Thursday morning.

"We're like, let's do the Minnesota thing and buy a snowblower, and now we're both learning how to use it," said Sipple.

Pushing a machine through the heavy snow still takes muscle.

"I had every intention of going to the gym, but I figured this is a pretty equal work out," said Sipple.

Sipple did the neighborly thing on a day like this, and cleared the sidewalk in front of every house on her block in Columbia Heights.

"My wife and I try to help out the neighbors every year. We're in our 30s, so it's a lot easier for us to get outside and move around than it is for the elderly folks," said Sipple.

Paul Bridgeman drove to pick up some gas for his snow blower, but once he got home, he planned on staying put.

"I'm going to do some snow blowing here at my house," said Bridgeman, "There's no reason to go out, too many rookies out there."

The heavy, wet snow is beautiful sticking to individual branches, but it's also causing some issues sticking to powerlines. The snow is weighing down the powerlines, and Xcel Energy says they've responded to outages in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday.