Crash closes WB I-94 in Maple Grove, reduces EB side to 1 lane

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
A crash has shut down one side of Interstate 94 in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Tuesday and reduced the other side to one lane.

The westbound lanes of I-94 near Maple Grove Parkway are completely blocked, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show, while eastbound traffic is bottlenecked. MnDOT was reporting delays of more than 15 minutes going each way.

Few details about the crash were immediately available. WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.

