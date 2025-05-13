Crash closes WB I-94 in Maple Grove, reduces EB side to 1 lane

Thousands of acres burn in Minnesota wildfires, and more headlines

Thousands of acres burn in Minnesota wildfires, and more headlines

Thousands of acres burn in Minnesota wildfires, and more headlines

A crash has shut down one side of Interstate 94 in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Tuesday and reduced the other side to one lane.

The westbound lanes of I-94 near Maple Grove Parkway are completely blocked, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show, while eastbound traffic is bottlenecked. MnDOT was reporting delays of more than 15 minutes going each way.

MnDOT

Few details about the crash were immediately available. WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.