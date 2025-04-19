West St. Paul shooting prompts shelter in place request; no injuries, police say

Man receives federal charges for "unhinged" voicemail to congress woman, and other local headlines

West St. Paul police are investigating after a shooting prompted a shelter in place request Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Arion Street East shortly before 4 p.m. They say a dispute led to a gun being fired at an occupied car. At least one person retreated into a home after the shots were fired.

Law enforcement was able to clear the house, though police say a shooter was not found. No arrests have been made.

Police say they are not aware of any injuries from this shooting and they do not believe the public is in danger at this time. The intended victim of the shooting was targeted, per police.

The shooting prompted a shelter in place for parts of Dakota county. Police say the alert may have been sent to a wider group than what was intended.

Police are investigating the shooting.