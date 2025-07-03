Mosquitoes with West Nile virus were found in the Twin Cities metro — here's what you need to know

What you need to know about West Nile virus

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District said they found mosquitoes in Anoka and Carver counties with West Nile virus.

"The mosquito-borne disease risk tends to elevate as we get late into the summer," said Alex Carlson of the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.

That's why infectious disease experts say precautions are important.

"West Nile virus has been circulating in Minnesota for over 20 years," said Dr. Beth Thielen, an infectious disease expert with M Health Fairview and the University of Minnesota Medical School. "The most common presentation that comes to the hospital is some kind of neurological symptoms."

For those who might worry, Thielen says if you get West Nile virus, it's definitely not a death sentence.

"Most of the disease is actually not clinically apparent," Thielen said.

She says that bug repellants with DEET and picaridin are proven to help you if you're out and about.

"We see most mosquitoes are active in that dusk time period. Folks can limit their outdoor exposure time around that time," Thielen said.

But if a bite pops up, just monitor for things like fever and rash, Thielen added.

"I don't usually wear bug spray," Minneapolis resident Lilly Perkins said. "I don't get bumps because they don't bother me, but I guess I should start."

