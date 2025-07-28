West Nile virus reported in western Wisconsin resident, health officials say

What you need to know about West Nile virus

A resident of Barron County, Wisconsin, has contracted West Nile virus, the first reported case in the state in 2025.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the case on Monday, though details about the resident's condition weren't released.

According to state health officials, mosquitoes collected in Milwaukee and Lafayette counties also tested positive for the virus.

"The first detections of West Nile virus this year are a reminder to take steps to prevent mosquito bites and possible disease," Paula Tran, state health officer and administrator of the Division of Public Health with the DHS, said.

Health officials recommend the following steps to avoid mosquito bites:

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothing.

Treat clothing with permethrin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that happen during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors.

Mosquitoes in all seven counties of the Twin Cities metro have already tested positive for the virus this year, which the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District said is earlier than usual.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in five people who are infected will develop a fever and other minor symptoms, and one in around 150 people will develop a severe illness.

