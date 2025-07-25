Watch CBS News
Early West Nile surge in Twin Cities mosquitoes has officials urging caution

Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
What you need to know about West Nile virus
What you need to know about West Nile virus 01:45

Officials say West Nile virus is surging earlier than usual in mosquito populations in the Twin Cities metro.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District said pests in all seven counties it covers have tested positive for the disease.

Positivity rate is also higher than normal for July — a quarter of the mosquito pools tested last week came back positive for West Nile. That is "more typical with late-August when the mosquito populations are winding down," the district said.

The mosquito species that infects humans most often is "active in some of the highest numbers recorded by MMCD," the organization said.

There has only been one human case of West Nile virus in Minnesota so far this year. Most people who contract the disease have no symptoms.

Officials recommend using insect repellent, wearing long, loose-fitting, light-colored clothes, getting rid of stagnant water on your property and staying inside during peak mosquito activity hours.

The MMCD covers Hennepin, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Washington, Ramsey and Anoka counties.

Anthony Bettin

