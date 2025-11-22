Watch CBS News
Above average weekend, Sunday is a WCCO Top 10 Weather Day

Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso,
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows

CBS Minnesota

We have a mild weekend ahead with above average temps.

Saturday will will be slightly breeze with winds moving westward up to 20 mph. We will see sunshine throughout the day with highs in the 50s. 

Saturday's winds continue through the overnight, but that will keep things warm for Sunday. The overnight temps will cool down to the low 30s but the skies will remain mostly clear.

Sunday will be a Top 10 Weather Day. The winds will die down and we will keep that sunshine. Temps are expected to hit the mid 50s.

inx-sat-8a-news-aircheck-11-22-2025.jpg
WCCO

As we head into the work week, things start to feel more seasonable. Clouds increase Monday with a chance for rain coming late Monday night and into Tuesday. 

Winds pick back up on Tuesday brining those cold, winter-like temps for the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low 30s and struggle to reach the 20s on Thanksgiving. 

