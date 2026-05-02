Temperatures heat up this weekend as we break our 50 degree run
We warm up on Saturday as temperatures will hit a high in the mid-60s. The start of the day will be sunny, but clouds will move in by the afternoon.
There is a weak system that could throw a stray shower our way, but nothing that will cause an impact.
Overnight temperatures drop back down to the mid to high 40s for most of the state. There won't be a frost so gardeners need not worry.
Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with high temperatures in the upper 60s close to 70s. It'll be a bit breezy and we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Our work week will start with another chance for rain.