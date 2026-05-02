Temperatures heat up this weekend as we break our 50 degree run

We warm up on Saturday as temperatures will hit a high in the mid-60s. The start of the day will be sunny, but clouds will move in by the afternoon.

There is a weak system that could throw a stray shower our way, but nothing that will cause an impact.

WCCO

Overnight temperatures drop back down to the mid to high 40s for most of the state. There won't be a frost so gardeners need not worry.

Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with high temperatures in the upper 60s close to 70s. It'll be a bit breezy and we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds.

WCCO

Our work week will start with another chance for rain.