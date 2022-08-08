Weekend rain provides much-needed moisture during summer drought

MINNEAPOLIS -- The rain wasn't ideal for our weekend plans, but it provided some much-needed relief for our parched lawns and dry farm fields.

It also got Minnehaha Falls gushing once again.

On Friday, visitors came out to the falls not to see even a drip of water. It marked the second time in as many years that Minnehaha Falls has gone dry. Before this it had only happened once a decade.

This comes as the latest data from the National Weather Service shows parts of the Twin Cities have progressed further into moderate and severe drought conditions.

The rain, however, wasn't welcomed by everyone like Vernon Catlin who works at The Loop West End in St. Louis Park.

"We have low numbers when it comes to rain on Sundays compared to when it's actually more warm and humid where we'll have a lot of people that seem to enjoy the outside weather. And right around now it's definitely good weather season for patios," he said.

The rain also washed-out weekend plans for Sarah Kesterson, Janelle Kesterson and Jaime Galvan visiting from Nebraska for the Hoodie Allen concert at the Fine Line in Minneapolis.

"It seems that there was bit extra rain and some of the ceiling tiles were falling and so they postponed, but for us canceled the concert," said Janelle. "Luckily, we got some merch that we were able to use as umbrellas during the deluge today, but we would have loved to see Hoodie Allen in person."

The Fine Line posted to Facebook that ticket holders should get an email with more information on the rescheduled show for Hoodie Allen.