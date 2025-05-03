Watch CBS News
Beautiful weekend forecast on tap for Minnesota

Adam Del Rosso
High pressure will clear out most of Friday's clouds, setting us up for a bright, sunny start to the weekend. 

Winds calm down on Saturday morning, but most of us will still be starting the day off chilly in the 30s. However, temperatures will warm nicely into the mid-upper 60s by this afternoon.

A blocking pattern continues to take shape on Sunday, with the Twin Cities soaking up all the benefits—more sunshine, calm winds, and warming temperatures.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-70s on Sunday, which is why we are declaring it a #Top10WeatherDay!

Aside from a few fair-weather clouds and occasional breezes early next week, the dry, warm and quiet pattern will continue with highs holding strong in the 70s.

This blocking pattern looks to persist all of next week which will keep rain chances low or non-existent for at least the next 7-10 days.

