Rainy and cloudy weekend, widespread rain arrives Sunday night

Clouds will linger throughout Saturday with the high temperatures reaching in the low 60s. A potential for scattered showers will linger throughout the day.

The best chances for rain returns on Saturday evening. Fans headed to the Timberwolves game could experience a little rain, however, as we progress through the evening, the chance for rain increases.

Another little push of rain will arrive in the overnight hours. Most of the state will drop down to the 40s overnight.

Clouds remain throughout Sunday, with the wind picking up. We could see gusts up to 30 mph by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs closer to the 70s.

The widespread rain arrives late Sunday night and will remain through Monday. Most of the state could see up to an inch of rain. Temperatures will also drop back down to the 50s for most of the day.