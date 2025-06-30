Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Mostly quiet and dry start to the week in Minnesota; storms possible on Fourth of July

By WCCO Staff,
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from June 30, 2025
Minnesota will start the week mostly dry with seasonal temperatures. Later in the week, storms could develop for the holiday. 

On Monday morning, a round of overnight showers and storms marches east and will mostly clear out before the morning commute, but some may linger. 

Though Monday will mostly be dry, there's a small chance of a passing afternoon shower.

In addition to average temperatures with a high of 80, expect low humidity to start out the week, too. 

Tuesday will warm to the low- to mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. 

Wednesday will bring a few showers or storms. 

Heat and humidity are expected to build later in the week, with storms possible by the Fourth of July, which may impact some plans.  

Stay informed with the latest NEXT Weather forecast. 

WCCO Staff

